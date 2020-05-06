Rochester Man Jeffrey Wehs Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Jeffrey Wehs, 24, of Rochester, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a lifetime period of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who is handling the case, stated that members of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant on September 18, 2019, at the defendant’s residence in Rochester following a cybertip from an online social media company. The tip indicated that an account holder had uploaded an image of child pornography using the company’s messaging application. Investigators ultimately traced the child pornography to Wehs’ Rochester apartment. The defendant’s computer was seized and a preliminary review recovered multiple images and videos of child pornography.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE