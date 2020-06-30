Rochester Felon Freddy Moore Pleads Guilty To Possessing A Gun

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Freddy Moore, 31, of Rochester, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Hartford, who is handling the case, stated that the defendant was arrested on August 28, 2019, after New York State Parole officers searched his residence on Central Park in Rochester. During that search, officers found a loaded semiautomatic pistol as well as quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

Moore was previously convicted in August of 2009 in Monroe County Court of Robbery in the First Degree and sentenced to serve eight years in prison. In October 2014, the defendant was convicted in Erie County Court of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree and sentenced to serve up to three years in prison. As a result of his prior convictions, Moore was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division; the Rochester Police Department, under the direction of Chief La’Ron Singletary; and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, under the direction of under the direction of Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. before Judge Wolford.

