Roblox shares surge 16% as December bookings flex upward

Leon Neal/Getty Images News Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares surged almost 16% in pre-market trading Tuesday as investors responded positively to the gaming platform company’s strong December results. And part of that upbeat reaction could have been because Roblox (RBLX) plans to stop putting out such monthly metrics reports. Prior to the start of trading, Roblox (RBLX) said that in December it had 61.5M daily average users [DAU], up 18% from the same month in 2021, while engaged hours of users climbed 21% from a year ago, to 4.7B hours. However, Roblox (RBLX) said revenue for the month was “estimated” to be between $189M and $199M, which would be down between 1% and 6% from the same period a year ago. Roblox (RBLX) said its revenue continued to show the effect of a strengthening U.S. dollar against currencies such as the British pound and the euro. In addition to its overall revenue being impacted by currency levels, Roblox (RBLX) said its average bookings were between $6.99 and $7.14 per daily user, which, depending on final results either slipped by 1% or rose as much as 1% from December 2021. Total bookings for the month were strong, as Roblox (RBLX) said bookings came in between $430M and $439M, a gain of 17% to 20% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox (RBLX) also said its monthly metrics reports will come to an end after March of this year. The company said it was taking this step because, after doing so for the first eight quarters as a public company, “we think that has provided incremental information to investors regarding the seasonality of the business. Roblox (RBLX) said that it will continue to report such results on a quarterly basis beginning in the second quarter of this year. Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors both have consensus hold ratings on Roblox’s (RBLX) stock. Seeking Alpha’s Quant System, which historically outperforms the stock market, also gives Roblox’s (RBLX) shares a rating of hold.