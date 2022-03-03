Robinson Mendoza Pleads Guilty to Assaulting

Guatemalan Citizen, Robinson Mendoza-Gomez Pleads Guilty to Assaulting a Federal Officer

ALPINE (STL.News) Yesterday, Robinson Mendoza-Gomez, 21, a Guatemalan citizen, pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, on December 14, 2021, Border Patrol agents near Van Horn attempted to apprehend a group of suspected undocumented noncitizens. Mendoza demanded one of the agents release a person in the group. Mendoza then charged and struck the agent injuring the agent’s face.

Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of Forcibly Assaulting a Federal Officer. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the assault charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey, El Paso Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott V. Greenbaum is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today