Robin Stephan Sentenced for Possession of Ammunition

Manchester Woman, Robin Stephan Sentenced to 18 Months for Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

CONCORD (STL.News) Robin Stephan, 43, of Manchester, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in federal prison for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 21, 2019, the Manchester Police Department responded to a call of a theft from a motor vehicle. After receiving a description of the suspect, police officers stopped and spoke with Stephan who denied involvement in the theft. As the officers spoke with Stephan, she rummaged through her backpack. The officers observed ammunition and a magazine within Stephan’s backpack. As a convicted felon, Stephan is prohibited from possessing ammunition under federal law.

Stephan previously pleaded guilty on April 5, 2021.

“Protecting our communities from violent crime is a high priority,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “In order to keep the public safe, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute armed criminals, including those who unlawfully possess ammunition. As this case demonstrates, there are substantial penalties when convicted felons possess ammunition or firearms.”

This matter was investigated by the Manchester Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra M. Walsh.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today