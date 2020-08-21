Robeson County Man Larry Lowery Sentenced to 16 Years for Illegally Possessing Firearms

(STL.News) – A Maxton man was sentenced yesterday to 192 months for unlawfully possessing two firearms.

According to court documents, on February 13, 2018, Robeson County Deputies arrested Larry Lowery, 43, on breaking and entering charges. Two weeks prior to his arrest, Lowery broke into and stole several items from two local Robeson County businesses. When the Deputies took Lowery into custody, they found two stolen firearms in Lowery’s pockets. Lowery is a convicted felon with nine separate felony breaking and entering convictions spanning over two decades.

Lowery pled guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense on January 30, 2020. Lowery qualified as an Armed Career Criminal due to the numerous felony breaking and entering convictions. Accordingly, Lowery faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 180 months’ imprisonment. Citing the years of criminal conduct, including breaking into a middle school and church at the age of 37, U.S. District Judge James C. Dever, III found a sentence above the minimum requirement was necessary and appropriate to protect the public and promote respect for the law.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney J.D. Koesters prosecuted the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE