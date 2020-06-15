Robert T. Baker Arrested After Making Threats With a Gun in Janesville

Janesville, WI (STL.News) On June 14, 2020 at 12:24 p.m. Janesville Police officers responded to the area of the Ice Age Trail on Janesville’s northwest side after a family walking on the trail was threatened by subject with a gun. The family, including a dog and one month old baby were walking on the trail when the suspect approached them about their unleashed dog. As the male victim was securing the dog, the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it all of them threatening to kill them. The suspect left on foot toward Riverside Park.

With the assistance of Rock County Sheriff deputies and golfers in Riverside Golf Course, the suspect was tracked and apprehended near the pavilion at the entrance to Riverside Park. He was in possession of a gun as described by the victims.

Arrested: Robert T. Baker (73 years old)

Address: 2003 Ice Age Way Janesville, WI

Charged: 3 Counts Recklessly Endangering Safety

Incident Number: JV2027063

Location: 3563 W. County RD A

By: Sgt. Dean Sukus

Date: 6/14/2020

Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3:6 Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE