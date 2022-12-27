Robert Kiyosaki Warns Last Chance to Buy Gold and Silver at Low Prices — Says Stock Market Crash Will Send Them … – Bitcoin News

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says now may be the last chance to buy gold and silver at low prices. “Inflation moving up. Interest rates moving up. Stock market to crash sending gold and silver higher,” Kiyosaki described.

Robert Kiyosaki Expects Gold and Silver to Soar When Stock Market Crashes

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says the prices of gold and silver are about to soar. Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in over 51 languages across more than 109 countries.

Kiyosaki tweeted Monday that the price of gold is now over $1,800 while silver is over $24, adding:

Inflation moving up. Interest rates moving up. Stock market to crash sending gold and silver higher. May be last chance to buy gold and silver at these low prices.

The Rich Dad Poor Dad author has been telling investors to buy gold, silver, and bitcoin for quite some time. He previously emphasized that he only invests in physical gold and silver — not gold or silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Many people on Twitter reminded Kiyosaki that he has been giving the same warning for years. Some disagreed with the famous author, expecting the price of gold to drop from the current level.

“Gold & silver prices plunge as Fed continues raising interest rates,” Kiyosaki explained in October, adding:

Raising interest rates will kill economy. Stock, bond, real estate will crash. Fed will pivot. Buy gold, silver & bitcoin before Fed pivot.

However, he cautioned: “Gold, silver, bitcoin may protect your wealth … but not your income.” He noted: “As economy crashes, stock markets go bust, pensions crash and unemployment rises a side hustle may provide you income … Your side hustle may grow into the next Amazon or bitcoin.”

Earlier this month, the famous author said he expects people who own gold, silver, and bitcoin to get rich when the Fed pivots and prints trillions of dollars. In July, when the price of silver fell to around $20, he called silver the best investment value today.

Furthermore, Kiyosaki often recommends buying bitcoin alongside gold and silver. He recently clarified that he is a bitcoin investor, not a trader, so he gets excited when BTC hits a new bottom. In September, he urged investors to get into crypto now, before the biggest economic crash happens.

