Robert Kiyosaki: SEC Will ‘Crush’ Most Cryptos, Burry on US Recession, Gold Bug Schiff on Inflation in 2023 — Week in Review

2023 is off to a rough start, with crypto business bankruptcies, inflation, and recession impacting markets and looming darker on the horizon. Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says that other than bitcoin, the Unites States Securities and Exchange Commission is going to “crush” most cryptos with regulations. Other investors and economists such as Michael Burry and Peter Schiff have also been weighing in on the foreboding atmosphere for the year ahead. Still, peer-to-peer exchange without the need for institutions stifling economic freedom (the original value proposition of bitcoin) remains a reality, and so does the fact that there’s no shortage of crypto news. This is the Bitcoin.com News Week in Review.

Robert Kiyosaki Buying More Bitcoin — Warns SEC Regulations Will Crush Most Cryptocurrencies

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has revealed why he is buying more bitcoin. He warned that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations will “crush” most other cryptocurrencies.

‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Warns of Another Inflation Spike — Expects US to Be ‘in Recession by Any Definition’

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, famed for forecasting the 2008 financial crisis, says inflation has peaked in the U.S. but there will be another inflation spike. He expects the U.S. economy to be in a recession “by any definition.”

Economist Peter Schiff Predicts Inflation ‘About to Get Much Worse’ — US Dollar Facing ‘One of Its Worst Years Ever’

Economist Peter Schiff has predicted that the U.S. dollar will have “one of its worst years ever” in 2023, warning that the inflation problem is “about to get much worse.” He also shared his prediction about the worst-performing sectors of the stock market this year.

Disputed Venezuelan Gold Worth $1.8B in Bank of England Vaults Remains Uncertain After Dissolution of Interim Government

The status of the Venezuelan gold currently being held by the Bank of England might fall into regulatory limbo after the dissolution of the interim government of Juan Guaido. The 31 tons of gold have been the subject of dispute between the current president Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido since 2019, when Guaido integrated a parallel government.

What are your thoughts on this week’s hottest stories from Bitcoin.com News? Do you think the global economy and crypto are in for a rough year, or are the recent views of Kiyosaki, Burry, and Schiff mistaken? Let us know in the comments section below.

