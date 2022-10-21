Robert Kiyosaki Says US Dollar Is Toast Citing Saudi Arabia’s Request to Join BRICS

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says the U.S. dollar is toast, citing Saudi Arabia’s request to join the BRICS nations that comprise Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa.

Robert Kiyosaki’s Latest US Dollar Warning

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, is back with another dire warning about the U.S. dollar. Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in over 51 languages across more than 109 countries.

The famous author tweeted Wednesday:

Bye bye US $. Saudi Arabia officially joins BRICS. 1974 US $ became PETRO $. Day after Biden pulled out of Afghanistan, Saudis began negotiations with Russia and China … US $ toast. Buy, gold, silver, bitcoin.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly said during an interview at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Tuesday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud has expressed the kingdom’s desire to be part of the BRICS. Ramaphosa recently returned from an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The BRICS nations are Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa.

The president of South Africa was quoted as saying:

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed the kingdom’s desire to join the BRICS. In 2023, the BRICS summit will be held under the South African presidency and this request will be studied.

“Several countries are in contact with the BRICS and we have assured them that the accession issue will be discussed and a decision will be made,” Ramaphosa explained.

“If Saudi Arabia joins BRICS, it would be a promotion to the Middle East countries to strengthen their ties with BRICS countries and weaken the intervention and influence of the U.S. in the area,” a Beijing-based international relations expert reportedly told Global Times Wednesday. Many others share the sentiment. “If Saudi Arabia joins BRICS, it will be another strategic blow to the American Empire. BRICS+ can launch a democratic and commodity-backed global currency to challenge the U.S. dollar,” a Twitter user wrote.

During the BRICS Summit in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the BRICS economies plan to issue a “new global reserve currency.” Analysts believe the BRICS move to create a reserve currency is an attempt to undermine the U.S. dollar and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).

Kiyosaki has been predicting the end of the U.S. dollar for quite some time. Earlier this month, he said that the U.S. dollar will crash by January next year. Last month, he said the end of the fake money is here. The renowned author previously explained that when President Richard Nixon removed the U.S. dollar from the gold standard in 1971, “the U.S. dollar became fake money.”

Last week, he warned about World War III. Kiyosaki believes that the Federal Reserve raising interest rates will destroy the U.S. economy. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author has urged investors to get into crypto now — before the biggest economic crash in world history happens.

