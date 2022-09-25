Robert Kiyosaki Says End of Fake Money Is Here — Shares 3 Lessons to Help Investors Amid Market Crashes

After predicting the biggest crash in world history, Robert Kiyosaki, the famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, says the “end is here” for fake money. He reiterated three lessons that will help investors “do well in market crashes.”

Robert Kiyosaki on the End of Fake Money

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, shared some of his views and investment lessons in a couple of tweets this week. Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in over 51 languages across more than 109 countries.

Kiyosaki tweeted on Tuesday explaining why he thinks the end of “fake” money has arrived. The famous author wrote:

End is here. Called Jerry Williams, my trusted gold and silver dealer. He said: ‘I can’t get gold or silver coins. The mint will not sell me anymore.’ To me, this means the end of fake $ is here.

He proceeded to reiterate his silver recommendation. “As stated in earlier tweet silver going to $100 to $500. Get some. Protect yourself,” he wrote. His advice followed another statement he made recently that gold is expensive, calling silver the best investment value today.

Kiyosaki previously explained that when President Richard Nixon removed the U.S. dollar from the gold standard in 1971, “the U.S. dollar became fake money.” He clarified that “This is because rather than being tied to real money,” such as gold, “it was tied to the ‘full faith and credit’ of the United States.”

In a tweet on Thursday, the renowned author reminded investors of some lessons. “In Rich Dad Poor Dad, I stated Rich Dad’s 3 lessons,” he described, elaborating:

1: Your house is not an asset. 2: Savers are losers. 3: The rich do not work for $.

“The rich are entrepreneurs who do not need a job,” he added, noting that these people “create jobs, create [their] own assets, and do well in market crashes.” He then emphasized that “2022 is your time to get richer.”

Last week, Kiyosaki urged people to “invest in real money,” naming gold, silver, and bitcoin. He stressed that the Federal Reserve “raising interest rates will destroy the U.S. economy.”

Kiyosaki has repeatedly warned that the biggest crash in world history is coming. In April, he said all markets are crashing.

He recently urged his mailing list subscribers to buy cryptocurrency now, ahead of the biggest crash in world history. The famous author has stated for several months that he is waiting for the price of the cryptocurrency to bottom out before getting in. He recently said he was in a cash position ready to buy BTC, suggesting at one point that the price of the crypto could test $1,100.

