Robert Kiyosaki Predicts US Dollar Will Crash by January — Suggests Buying Bitcoin

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has predicted that the U.S. dollar will crash by January next year after the Federal Reserve pivots. He named bitcoin as one of the investments to buy as the Fed continues to raise interest rates.

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Imminent Crash of US Dollar

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, is back with a dire warning about the U.S. dollar, predicting that the USD will crash in a few months.

Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in over 51 languages across more than 109 countries.

Following the British pound nosediving against other currencies and the Bank of England taking emergency action with a bond-buying program to calm markets, Kiyosaki tweeted Saturday, “English pound died this week.”

The famous author shared his expectation in another tweet: “Will U.S. dollar follow English Pound Sterling? I believe it will.” He added:

I believe U.S. dollar will crash by January 2023 after Fed pivots.

In a follow-up tweet on Sunday, Kiyosaki emphasized that as the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates, there will be buying opportunities in gold, silver, and bitcoin. Noting that crashes are great times to get rich, the renowned author wrote:

Buying opportunity: if Fed continues raising interest rates US $ will get stronger causing gold, silver & bitcoin prices to go lower. Buy more.

“When Fed pivots and drops interest rates … you will smile while others cry,” he noted.

This was not the first time Kiyosaki has predicted the end of the U.S. dollar. He said earlier this year that the USD was about to implode, noting that the Fed and the Treasury are destroying the dollar. Last month, he said the end of fake money is here.

Moreover, Kiyosaki has warned that the Fed raising interest rates will destroy the U.S. economy, advising investors to invest in “real money,” naming bitcoin as one of the investments. He also encouraged investors to get into crypto now, before the biggest economic crash in world history happens.

What do you think about Robert Kiyosaki’s predictions about the U.S. economy and the U.S. dollar crashing? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kevin Helms A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.











