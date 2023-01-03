Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Gold Price Soaring to $3,800 While Silver Rises to $75 in 2023

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has predicted that the price of gold will soar to $3,800 this year while silver will hit $75. He also shared why he became “a gold bug” and “a silver nut.”

Robert Kiyosaki’s 2023 Gold and Silver Price Predictions

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has shared his prediction on how high he thinks the prices of gold and silver will reach in 2023.

Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in over 51 languages across more than 109 countries.

Kiyosaki tweeted Thurday:

I predict silver going to $75 and gold to $3,800 in 2023.

He explained: “I became a gold bug in 1972. I was a Marine pilot in Vietnam flying behind enemy lines hoping to buy gold at a discount because the mine was in enemy hands. Found out the price of gold is the same all over the world.”

The famous author also shared how he got into silver in another tweet last week: “I became a silver nut in 1964. I was looking at a dime and saw a copper tinge around the edge. I was only 17 but I knew we were being screwed via our money. Little did I know then that the U.S. government violated Gresham’s Law which states fake money drives out gold and silver.”

Last week, he warned investors that it may be the last chance for them to buy gold and silver at low prices. He expects the stock market to crash, sending the prices of gold and silver higher. At the time of writing, gold futures are trading at $1,835.30 while silver futures are $24.24.

Kiyosaki has said many times that he does not trust the Biden administration, the Federal Reserve, the Treasury, and Wall Street.

He expects the stock, bond, and real estate markets to crash as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates to fight inflation. He also believes that the U.S. dollar is “toast.”

Besides gold and silver, Kiyosaki also recommends bitcoin. He recently said bitcoin investors will get richer when the Federal Reserve pivots and prints trillions of “fake” dollars. The famous author also noted that he is a bitcoin investor, not a trader, so he gets excited when the price of BTC hits a new bottom. On Saturday, he said he is buying more bitcoin, warning that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will crush most other cryptocurrencies with its regulations.

