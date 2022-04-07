Robert Eugene Admits to Child Pornography Charge

Wheeling man, Robert Eugene Wilson admits to child pornography charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Robert Eugene Wilson, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Wilson, 51, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Solicitation of Child Pornography.” Wilson admitted to asking a minor for sexually explicit material which contained a visual depiction of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The crime took place in Ohio County and elsewhere in October 2019.

Wilson faces at least five years and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today