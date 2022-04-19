Convicted Sex Offender, Robert Dale Eady Pleads Guilty to Enticement of a Minor

BECKLEY, W.V (STL.News) A man residing at a St. Albans halfway house pleaded guilty today to enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Robert Dale Eady, 55, was placed at the halfway house to finish a 15-year prison sentence for a 2009 conviction for distribution of child pornography. While residing at the halfway house, Eady befriended a 13-year-old male who lived nearby and began messaging and calling the boy. Eady admitted that during a live video call on May 4, 2021, he enticed and persuaded the young boy to show his genitals, and Eady showed his genitals to the boy.

Eady is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, 2022, and faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Prisons for conducting and assisting in the investigation.

United States Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

