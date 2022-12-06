RMT boss Mick Lynch who pledged no strikes at Christmas now says there has been a ‘change of plan’



The boss of the RMT rail union admitted on Tuesday going back on a plan not to strike in the days around Christmas.Just weeks ago, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the industrial action had been “deliberately” planned to avoiding hitting this period when many people use the trains to visit family and friends.He was asked then on ITV’s Good Morning Britain by host Susanna Reid: “How are you not the Grinch who steals Christmas?”Mr Lynch responded: “Every day is sensitive, there’s no good time to have a strike. We’ve deliberately left the Christmas period strike free.”But members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union are now set to walk out from 6pm on December 24 until 6am on December 27 after the union chiefs advised rejecting a new pay offer from train bosses.Read MoreTwo 48-hour strikes will also go ahead next week.Mr Lynch stressed that the strikes around Christmas were targeted at engineering work by Network Rail but admitted they would also hit passenger services.He accepted on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that there would be more of a “wind down” of services because of the industrial action.Pressed on why the RMT was no longer promising strike-free days ahead of Christmas, he said: “It’s a change of plan because the companies have changed their plans.“They have decided that on December 15 that they will impose the changes to our members in the engineering function at Network Rail, that no matter what happens they will proceed with the changes that we have been attempting to negotiate with them, without our consent.“We can’t leave it until after Christmas because the issues are on top of us today,” he told BBC 5 Live. “If we lose the dispute, thousands of our people will lose their jobs.“We have not been out on strike for two months because we have allowed time for negotiation. There is no willingness from the employer to do this.”Rail sources said the RMT strikes next week – on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 – had been deliberately chosen to cause “maximum disruption to passengers” over an entire week.This is because services will start to reduce on the Monday and will take time to resume on the Saturday – while it will be impossible to run a normal timetable on the supposedly “unaffected” day next Thursday.Network Rail had already announced there will be no services in and out of Liverpool Street mainline station between December 25 and January 2, and no Southern and Gatwick Express services in and out of Victoria over the same period. Work is also planned on the West Coast Main Line between December 24-30 that will mean a reduced service in and out of Euston.Muniya Barua, deputy chief executive at BusinessLDN, said: “We’d urge both sides to continue talks today to secure a deal to avert these strikes which will inflict misery on businesses and the travelling public over the festive season. After several disrupted Christmases in a row, Londoners and businesses deserve much better.”