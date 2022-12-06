RMT boss Mick Lynch defends extending Christmas strike plans, saying ‘price of labour’ too low – UK politics live

Key eventsGove claims climbdown over compulsory housebuilding targets ‘makes government look strong’Yesterday Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, announced that the government is dropping compulsory housebuilding targets in response to pressure from Tory MPs. My colleague Aubrey Allegretti has the story here.Labour said this showed that Rishi Sunak was “weak” and “in office but not in power”.But Gove has claimed that the climbdown, which will take the form of changes to the levelling up bill, makes the government “look strong”. He told the BBC:I think it makes the government look strong because we are delivering on the planning reform that we promised a year ago.

When I arrived here I said that we wanted to have a planning system that put beauty and local democracy at the heart of our planning system. That is what we have got now thanks to close engagement with MPs who really care about getting the right homes in the right places.Here is the levelling up department’s summary of the changes Gove is making to the bill after his discussions with Tory MPs.RMT boss Mick Lynch defends extending Christmas strike plans, saying ‘price of labour’ too lowGood morning. Yesterday the RMT rail union announced further strikes over Christmas, as it advised members to reject a pay offer from Network Rail. My colleague Gywn Topham has the details here.Rishi Sunak is chairing cabinet this morning and it would be surprising if the strikes, organised not just by the RMT, but by unions in other sectors too, were not a major topic of conversation.Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary, has been giving interviews this morning. On the Today programme he defended the decision to stage more rail strikes over Christmas, saying that unions had a “duty to coordinate” because their members were under attack because “the price of labour” was too low in the UK. He told the programme:Working people [are] having their wages lowered against inflation, and often their conditions ripped up. You hear in our industry, and in the CWU, the Royal Mail and British Telecom, it’s not just about pay. They’re offering very paltry pay rises in return for chopping up terms and conditions, and changes to working practices.

So it feels like a general attack by the employers and by the government and by organisations that are coordinating what they’re doing. So it would be foolish of unions not to coordinate themselves in response to those attacks.

People are being made poorer, and sometimes impoverished, while they’re working, using food banks and having to live on state benefits.

So the price of labour isn’t at the right price in this country and what the unions have got to do is correct that, because if people are living on subsidy and living on food banks and other support mechanisms, they’re not being paid the right amount of money for their work. And that’s exactly what’s happened in the railways.

Here is the agenda for the day.Morning: Rishi Sunak chairs cabinet.11.30pm: Steve Barclay, the health secretary, takes questions in the Commons.After 12.30pm: MPs debate a Labour motion on the NHS, calling for the abolition of non-dom tax status to fund an expansion of the NHS workforce.2pm: Thérèse Coffey, the environment secretary, gives evidence to the Commons environment committee.2.30pm: Michelle Donelan, the culture secretary, gives evidence to the Commons culture committee.2.30pm: Andrew Mitchell, the development minister, gives evidence to the international development committee.After 4pm; MPs debate Labour humble address motion that would force the government to release papers relating to the award of PPE contracts to PPE Medpro, the firm reportedly linked to the Tory peer Lady Mone (although in the past she has denied this).After 6pm: SNP MPs elect a new leader at Westminster to replace Ian Blackford.

Updated at 04.43 EST