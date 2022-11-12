River Island duo helps lift profit at posh furniture group Loaf



River Island duo helps lift profit at Loaf: Clive and Ben Lewis bought controlling stake in posh furniture groupBy Francesca Washtell, Financial Mail On Sunday Published: 16:50 EST, 12 November 2022 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 12 November 2022

Profits at posh furniture group Loaf rocketed by 75 per cent following a takeover by the family behind River Island. The firm raked in £12.8million in the year to March, according to accounts filed at Companies House. Sales rose as customers spruced up their homes during the pandemic. A good sign: Clive and Ben Lewis bought a controlling stake in posh furniture group LoafLoaf paid a £20million dividend during the year to its parent group. Clive and Ben Lewis bought a controlling stake in the company – which is registered in Jersey – late last year through their investment group Blue Coast Capital. The deal valued Loaf at more than £70million. Etonian entrepreneur Charlie Marshall set up the firm in 2008 using cash from the sale of another company after he spent a whole Saturday trying to buy a bed. Marshall, 48, expanded it into sofas and bedroom furniture in 2012 and attracted investment from Peter Simon, the Monsoon and Accessorize founder, in 2014. Turnover soared by 52 per cent to £94million last year.

