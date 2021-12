(STL.News) Tens of thousands of people in Pakistan have had to move inland as seawater encroaches on the land and underground water.

It is largely due to rising sea levels, and there are warnings the country could have two million climate migrants by 2050.

Al Jazeera’s @Osama Bin Javaid reports from Thatta, Pakistan.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube

