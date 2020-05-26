Rising global poverty amid coronavirus pandemic

(STL.News) Before the pandemic, the number of people in poverty had been steadily falling for years. Now it is rising again for the first time since 1998. That is because all around the world most people cannot go to work, and many have been laid off. And that is particularly difficult for people in poor countries and for migrant workers. King’s College London estimates that the number of extremely poor people globally could increase by 420 million over the next several months.

Al Jazeera speaks to Jayati Ghosh in New Delhi. She is the chairwoman of the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News