Rishi Sunak warned by Jacob Rees-Mogg not to U-turn on ditching EU rules

RISHI Sunak has been warned by a senior Tory not to U-turn on scrapping EU rules.

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists there must be a bonfire of Brussels red tape to immediately save people cash.

The former Business Secretary claims the PM can “no longer hide behind the EU’s skirts” and must seize the freedoms Brexit offers, saying: “It is too good an opportunity to miss.”

Thousands of EU regulations remain in force.

They are set to go by the end of 2023 — but officials reportedly want a delay as work is complex.

Mr Rees-Mogg says there are five Brexit wins that can be delivered now, including axing VAT on domestic heating bills.

He said: “Five per cent lower heating costs would not solve the current problem but would help.”

He claims dropping the EU working time directive would save the NHS billions and ending an emissions trading scheme would make gas cheaper.

Writing in The Sun, the Eurosceptic said dealing with issues such as energy, employment and financial services “will save consumers billions of pounds, allow economic growth and wash away the current economic malaise”.

Meanwhile, Trade minister Greg Hands insists the UK must push ahead with joining a trade agreement with countries such as Australia and Canada.

He said it would prove “the UK is using our post-Brexit freedoms to futureproof the economy”.

Hands also claimed that it would make it impossible for Labour to get the UK into an EU customs union if they were elected.