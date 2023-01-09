Rishi Sunak vows to get 100,000s of Britons ‘back to work’ as many firms are ‘crying out’ for staff



Rishi Sunak vowed on Monday to get hundreds of thousands of Britons “back to work” as many businesses struggle to find staff.He stressed that firms were “crying out for workers”, with far more people, particularly the over 50s, no longer in jobs compared to previous years.Some did not return to jobs after the Covid pandemic.However, the Prime Minister did not admit that Brexit was one of the causes of worker shortages, according to some experts.Writing on the Conservativehome website, Mr Sunak fleshed out his five key New Year pledges on halving inflation, cutting the nation’s debt, getting the economy growing, tackling the “small boats” immigration across the Channel and reducing NHS waiting lists.Read MoreHe also stressed: “We must get people back to work. “It is to me as a Conservative unconscionable that at a time when businesses are crying out for workers, a quarter of our labour force is inactive.“Good, well-paid jobs don’t just give people financial stability, they provide purpose. I believe that if you work hard and play by the rules you should be rewarded, which is why, as soon as we can, the government will reduce the burden of taxation on working people.”Many businesses in London and other parts of the country, particularly in the hospitality sector, have struggled to find enough workers.The UK economic inactivity rate was estimated at 21.5 per cent between August and October last year, 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous three-month period and 1.3 percentage points higher than before the pandemic, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.The UK employment rate was estimated at 75.6 per cent, 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous three-month period and 1.0 percentage points lower than before the pandemic (December 2019 to February 2020).The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 3.7 per cent, 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous three-month period and 0.3 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.The jobless total is forecast to rise as Britain is expected to be heading into a recession.