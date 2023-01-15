Rishi Sunak to put strikes bill before Commons as more industrial unrest hits UK

RISHI Sunak will today put his Strikes Bill before the Commons as more industrial unrest hits the UK this week.

MPs will decide if it should pass to the next stage of the process towards becoming law.

1Rishi Sunak will today put his Strikes Bill before the Commons as more industrial unrest hits the UK this weekCredit: EPA

The legislation requires a minimum level of service in front line sectors such as the NHS.

Bosses could sack staff who refuse to come in on a strike day, while unions are liable to be sued.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay yesterday told ambulance union bosses that existing “voluntary arrangements” were not sufficient to keep patients safe during strikes.

Nurses are staging another 48-hour walkout this week over pay.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said her party would oppose the “shoddy, unworkable bill”.