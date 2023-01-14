Rishi Sunak set to block Nicola Sturgeon’s new ‘unworkable’ trans law

RISHI Sunak is set to block Scotland’s new trans law amid fears it could allow biological males into female schools.

No10 insists no decision has been made, but insiders say Nicola Sturgeon’s law would be “unworkable” due to its impact on England and Wales.

It cuts the waiting time to legally change gender and includes 16-year-olds.

It also ends the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

But ministers fear it may lead to biologically male Scots being put into female jails in England.

And youngsters born male who identify as female could be placed into all-girl schools.

The PM is set to finalise a unique move to send the proposed laws back to Scotland’s parliament.

Holyrood voted to approve the bill last month after days of debate and heated scenes at the parliament.

Backers hailed the Bill as a major step forward for trans people, arguing it will reduce their torment compared to the current two-year process for ages 18 and over where a medical diagnosis is needed.

But furious critics warn it could lead to predators accessing female-only spaces and are angry about male-bodied people legally becoming women.

The PM previously confessed to being “concerned” by the legislation.