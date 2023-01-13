Rishi Sunak says he is ‘concerned’ about impact of Scotland’s gender laws



Rishi Sunak has said he is “concerned” about the impact Scotland‘s gender recognition laws could have across Britain. The Prime Minister refused on Friday to confirm whether Westminster would block the legislation passed by Holyrood last month that simplifies the process of transitioning. He told BBC Radio Scotland: “Obviously this is a very sensitive area and I know there were very robust debates and exchanges on it as the Bill was passing in Scotland.“What I’m concerned about is the impact of the Bill across the United Kingdom.“As is entirely standard, the UK Government would take advice on that.Read More“There may be impacts across the UK that we need to be aware of… and once the Government has received final advice it will set out next steps.”The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said it would be anti democratic for Westminster to block the Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) laws, which lower the age that people can apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate to 16 and remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.He said: “This is not just a question about the GRR people’s individual views on it. This is about democracy.”The Scottish Parliament has voted in favour of legislation that sits within devolved competencies, and it’s incumbent upon Westminster to ensure that legislation is passed in full.”Mr Sunak met with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for talks on Thursday night. She said discussions were “perfectly constructive and cordial”.“Clearly Rishi Sunak and I disagree on lots, but we were able to talk about some of the areas where the Scottish and UK governments can work together,” she added. “Obviously, we talked a bit about the NHS and the pressures people are living under right now.“We talked about how we can work together to realise the vast renewable energy potential that Scotland has.”