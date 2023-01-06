Rishi Sunak invites all union leaders for ‘grown-up, honest’ talks on Monday in bid to end strikes



Rishi Sunak has invited all union leaders for what he hopes will be “grown-up, honest” talks on Monday in an attempt to end the wave of strikes.He noticeably did not rule out that the discussions could be on this year’s pay, though, it was not clear whether the Government was budging on its stance so far which has clashed with unions’ demands.Speaking on a visit to a school in Battersea, south-west London, the Prime Minister said: “Yesterday the Government wrote to all union leaders inviting them in for talks on Monday.”Pressed whether the talks would include discussions on this year’s pay, the Prime Minister did not rule this out, saying: “What we have said is we want to have a grown-up, honest conversation with all union leaders about what is responsible, what is reasonable, and what is affordable for our country when it comes to pay.“I’m hopeful that those talks can be constructive and we can find a way through this.”Read MoreAsked whether he could meet the nursing union’s demands “halfway” after it suggested a pay rise of ten per cent rather than nearly double, the PM added: “We have always been clear that we want to have a grown-up, honest conversation, a two way conversation with union leaders.”The Standard understands that the move is a new approach by the Government, with Cabinet ministers, not the PM, meeting the unions that their departments work with, and that the Government aims to talk about pay deals for 2023/24 rather than this year.m/f