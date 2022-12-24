Rishi Sunak hires journalist James Forsyth as political secretary

Rishi Sunak has hired the journalist James Forsyth as his political secretary, Downing Street has confirmed.Forsyth is the Spectator’s political editor and a columnist for the Times.He is also an old friend of the prime minister, who was reportedly best man at Forsyth’s wedding to Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s press secretary who resigned over the Partygate scandal.Forsyth will advise Sunak and act as a link between him, the policy unit and the wider Tory party. The appointment is a political one with no cost to taxpayers.More details soon …