Rishi Sunak heads to G20 with fierce message: 'This is not business as usual'

Britain wants to ensure Russia “reckons with the devastation” it is causing. It claims the world’s most powerful economies have a vital role to play in addressing the “desperate global economic situation”.Speaking ahead of his departure for the G20 today, Mr Sunak said: “Putin’s war has caused devastation around the world – destroying lives and plunging the international economy into turmoil.”“This G20 Summit will not be business as usual. We will call out Putin’s regime, and lay bare their utter contempt for the kind of international cooperation and respect for sovereignty forums like the G20 represent.”“In clear contrast to Putin’s disruption, the UK and our allies will work together to make meaningful progress solving the economic challenges we face and making lives better for our people.”A Government source said: “The G20 meeting in Indonesia takes place at a time when countries around the world are facing huge economic difficulties, caused or exacerbated by the illegal invasion of Ukraine. The way to alleviate these problems is for Putin to end this war.”