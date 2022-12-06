Rishi Sunak hails new energy deal with US to ensure supplies can’t be manipulated by ‘a failing regime’

RISHI Sunak has hailed a new energy deal with the US to ensure our supplies can never be manipulated by a “failing regime”.

The Prime Minister struck a new pact with America aiming to double last year’s export levels of gas to increase energy security and drive down prices.

The first meeting of the UK-US partnership will be held tomorrow and comes following a spike in energy costs caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The drive will push to stabilise energy markets and look for greater collaboration on nuclear and renewables.

Mr Sunak said: “We have the natural resources, industry and innovative thinking we need to create a better, freer system and accelerate the clean energy transition.

“This partnership will bring down prices for British consumers and help end Europe’s dependence on Russian energy once and for all.”

The bi-lateral group will also focus on energy security, efficiency and affordability with the initiative planning to see a projected 8 per cent reduction in demand for gas this winter.

US President Joe Biden also backed the move following his meeting with Mr Sunak at the G20 in Indonesia last month where they discussed short-term energy needs.

He will strive to export at least 9 to 10 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas over the next twelve months to UK terminals – doubling the level exported in 2021.

In a joint statement with the PM, President Biden said it is more important than ever “to deepen their cooperation to ensure resilient international systems which reflect our shared values”.