Rishi Sunak faces questions after ‘bully’ Gavin Williamson resigns

Rishi Sunak was on Wednesday battling to prevent the storm over Sir Gavin Williamson’s resignation inflicting deeper damage on his Government.Hours after Sir Gavin was forced to quit as a Cabinet Office minister over allegations of bullying, Mr Sunak was facing demands to provide a full account of why he had reappointed him as a minister. As calls grew for Sir Gavin to lose the Tory whip, opposition MPs claimed the row reflected badly on the Prime Minister’s “integrity and judgment”. He is also under pressure over his decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as Home Secretary six days after she was sacked for breaching the ministerial code.Education Secretary Gillian Keegan insisted today that the minister had done “the right thing” by resigning and defended Mr Sunak’s decision to bring back Sir Gavin, who had been sacked from government twice before. “Gavin’s acted quickly, he’s removed the distraction,” she said. “I would expect after today that it won’t be discussed any further.”Read MoreBut Labour and the Liberal Democrats turned up the heat ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons at lunchtime, arguing for him to be sacked as a Tory MP. Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think this raises real questions about the Prime Minister’s judgment. The Prime Minister knew much of this, it was reported to him, why did he appoint Gavin Williamson to the Government in the first place? “This is weak. It’s unacceptable. We really should have an account of why he came back into government.”Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper added: “With such a clear picture of Gavin Williamson’s conduct as an MP, the Conservative party must act swiftly to condemn his actions and remove the whip. Every day Gavin Williamson continues to represent his party in Parliament raises yet more serious questions about Rishi Sunak’s judgment.” Sir Gavin’s decision to quit as minister without portfolio followed allegations he sent expletive-laden messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to the Queen’s funeral. He was also the subject of claims he bullied a former official at the Ministry of Defence and engaged in “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip in Theresa May’s administration. Announcing his resignation last night, Sir Gavin said the allegations were “becoming a distraction for the good work this Government is doing for the British people” and he was stepping back to “clear my name”.He is believed to be facing at least three separate investigations into the claims: one by the Conservative Party, a second by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme and a third by the Cabinet Office.Mr Sunak has been accused of ignoring the claims involving Ms Morton when he appointed Sir Gavin last month. But Ms Keegan said the PM only knew about a “disagreement” between the two Tory MPs. “He didn’t know about any specific allegations, he hadn’t seen any text messages,” she told LBC. Earlier, she told Times Radio: “I think Rishi has the highest degree of integrity and judgment.”Last night, former deputy chief whip Anne Milton alleged Sir Gavin used threatening tactics as chief whip in Mrs May’s government between 2016 and 2017. She accused him of seeking to use an MP’s financial situation as leverage and sending an expletive-laden email about a female civil servant. Sir Gavin was sacked by Mrs May as defence secretary in 2019 amid allegations he leaked details of a National Security Council meeting, and then by Boris Johnson as education secretary over the Covid-19 A-levels debacle.