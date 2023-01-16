Rishi Sunak embarks on soapbox tour of Britain as Tories languish in polls

RISHI Sunak will embark on a soapbox tour of Britain ahead of the next election dubbed “PM Connect”, The Sun can reveal.

As the Tories languish in the polls, the Prime Minister is to host a series of town hall style question and answer sessions to meet voters and hear their gripes.

Rishi Sunak will take part in a series of soapbox style election events

Last night pollsters YouGov had the Tories on just 25 per cent, compared to Labour’s 47.

As Chancellor, Mr Sunak hosted similar meetings with workers at Boots and Treasury staff based around the country.

Downing Street sources said the tour of the nation would begin later this week.

It comes as a number of cities of towns find out if they have secured the latest round of Levelling Up grants.

More than £2billion of taxpayer cash will be allocated to left-behind communities to boost high streets and transport links.

Last night a Government source said: “We’ve got a plan to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats and the PM is going to travel the country to explain how we are going to do it.

“It’s a chance for people to ask questions of the PM, for him to hear their concerns and make sure we are delivering the people’s priorities.”

The tour will invoke memories of Sunak’s predecessor John Major’s “soapbox” approach to the 1992 election – where the Tories pulled back an unexpected win over Labour.

The BBC reported that the then-PM had “resorted to his old-fashioned soapbox and loudspeaker in a desperate attempt to inject some enthusiasm into an otherwise lack-lustre campaign.”

David Cameron also used a similar “PM Direct” tactic of no-holds barred Q&A sessions with the public ahead of his 2015 win.

He will do a tour of the nation to try and woo back voters as the Tories slump in the polls

The next election has to be held by January 2025.

But most Westminster insiders reckon a poll is likely next year – possibly in the autumn.

The PM will face his first electoral test in May when thousands of voters flock to the polls in the local elections.

But with the Tories so far behind, it’s likely they will lose hundreds of council seats.

David Cameron did similar soapbox sessions with the public in the run up to the 2015 election