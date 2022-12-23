Rishi Sunak could block Nicola Sturgeon’s controversial new gender law to ‘protect women and children’

RISHI Sunak put Westminster on a collision course with Nicola Sturgeon – saying it was ‘completely reasonable’ to look at blocking her controversial new trans laws.

Amid concerns about the safety of women and kids, the PM said he wants to consider all options for – including witholding Royal Assent for the legislation.

1Critics say the changes to the legislations put women and girls at risk from predators, and create issues in different parts of the UKCredit: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street

After Scottish ministers pushed through the new laws, Rishi said: “Lots of people have got concerns about this new bill, about the impact it will have on women and children’s safety.

“I think it’s completely reasonable for the UK government to have a look at it, understand what the consequences are for women and children’s safety in the rest of the UK, and then decide on what the appropriate course of action is.”

After a heated debate, the new Scottish legislation will remove the need for an official diagnosis of gender dysphoria for people to be able to change.

And the new law, which is set to come in next year, will lower the age down from 18 to 16.

But ministers could prevent it from getting Royal Assent in a bid to block it – which would trigger a bitter battle between Holyrood and Westminster.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has remained silent on the issue, amid claims his party is split over how to respond.

Critics say the changes will put women and girls at risk from predators, and create issues in different parts of the UK.

But the SNP pushed ahead with it despite a blazing row in their own party.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted an article opposing the new rules today, quoting a section which read: “Let us be clear.

Women are right to fear that their spaces will be invaded; that their privacy and safety will be tragically compromised.”

Tory Peer and former Solicitor General, Lord Garnier warned: “I don’t think this has been properly thought through.

“The leadership of the SNP is looking for things to have rows about with Britain in order to demonstrate the SNP is still on the warpath as far as total separation is concerned.”

Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch said she was disappointed to see sensible amendments to the new law be thrown out.

She said: “The Scottish Government has not addressed the full implications of their bill – especially on the lives of women and girls.

The UK Government is now looking at provisions that can prompt reconsideration and allow MSPs to address these issues.”

But Labour’s Baroness Kennedy admitted that there would be risks to vulnerable women, but told the BBC: “The risk is very, very minimal.

There are risks in life always.

“You will always have people who will seek to enter women’s spaces… but they are very small numbers.”

Labour indicated last night it would not seek to try and block the legislation, which was backed by Scottish Labour north of the border.

A party spokesperson said: “Labour is proud of the Equality Act, including its provision for single sex spaces.

“Modernisation of the gender recognition process can and should be consistent with this.

“Labour is now calling on the UK Government to issue guidance making clear how the new regime for acquiring a Gender Recognition Certificate in Scotland interacts with the single sex protections in the Equality Act.”