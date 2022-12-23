Rishi Sunak confirms UK could block Scotland’s gender recognition bill

Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the UK government is considering blocking Scotland’s new law designed to make it easier for trans people legally to change their gender, setting the stage for a potentially bitter clash over constitutional and culture war issues.After Scotland became, on Thursday, the first part of the UK to introduce a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender, Westminster officials said they would consider the “nuclear option” of blocking the bill from going for royal assent.The UK’s Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, said he could invoke section 35 of the Scotland Act, which in effect gives him aveto on laws he believes have an impact on constitutionally reserved matters.Sunak, speaking on Friday during a visit to a homeless shelter in London, said: “Lots of people have got concerns about this new bill in Scotland, about the impact it will have on women’s and children’s safety. So I think it is completely reasonable for the UK government to have a look at it, understand what the consequences are for women and children’s safety in the rest of the UK, and then decide on what the appropriate course of action is.”In a statement overnight the UK equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, reiterated her worries over what she said had been a bill passed despite significant opposition among sections of the SNP and some equalities groups. Badenoch said she shared their concerns “on this bill’s impact on the functioning of the Equality Act, which is designed to protect all UK citizens”.Any move to block the bill by arguing that it conflicts with the Equality Act seems likely to end in a court battle, with Shona Robison, Scotland’s social justice secretary, saying the Scottish government would push back hard against this.“The bill as passed is absolutely within legislative competence and, of course, was backed by an overwhelming majority with support from all parties,” she told BBC Radio Scotland. “I think any attempt by the UK government to undermine what is, after all, the democratic will of the Scottish parliament, will be vigorously contested by the Scottish government.”The Scottish government is understood to be waiting for the dust to settle following multiple threats of intervention in the run-up to the bill. It believes ministers in Westminster would need to be highly confident of their legal position to activate section 35, which has never been used in the history of the Scottish parliament.Helena Kennedy, the Scottish KC and Labour peer, told the BBC’s Today programme she believed it would be “absolute folly” to block the bill.“The idea that the Scottish parliament should be overridden by Westminster because the Conservative party don’t like this would really be very disruptive to the unity of the United Kingdom,” she said.While gender recognition is a devolved matter, equalities legislation – which the new law will interact with – is reserved to Westminster. The UK government now has the standard 28-day period to consider the implications of the bill on reserved matters.The arguments would be likely to focus on claims by opponents of the bill that its intended exemption from allowing trans people to be excluded from single sex spaces in some circumstances could have an impact on the Equality Act. The Scottish government disputes this.While any court fight would centre on the constitutional issues, the wider argument is infused with culture war differences, where trans rights have become a key battleground.Badenoch is an enthusiastic participant in culture war issues. Sunak has generally stayed more clear of these, although in the summer Conservative party leadership contest he regularly pledged to protect “our women” from supposedly “woke” values.The Scottish government hailed what it called “a historic day for equality” after the vote, in which MSPs strongly backed plans intended to make it easier and less intrusive for individuals to legally change their gender, and to extend the streamlined system for obtaining a gender recognition certificate (GRC) to 16- and 17-year-olds.The 86-39 vote, which saw the biggest SNP backbench revolt in the party’s 15 years in power and was prefaced by demonstrations in the public gallery, followed three days of intense and at times emotional debate at Holyrood.