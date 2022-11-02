Rishi Sunak confirms he WILL attend COP27 summit next week and vows to take action on climate change

RISHI Sunak WILL attend Cop27 climate summit next week and vows to take action on climate change.

The PM announced the change in position today, after Boris Johnson confirmed he was going last night.

The new PM previously said he would be too busy to go to the eco gathering in Sharm El-Sheikh.

And No10 said he needed to work on the upcoming Autumn Statement, due to be delivered on November 17.

That triggered an outcry from some MPs who said he should go to show global leadership on the environment.

But Mr Sunak said this morning: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables.

“That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”

Liberal Democrat Climate Change Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP said: “This whole debacle has shown the environment is simply not a priority for Rishi Sunak. He’s only going after being embarrassed by Boris Johnson’s attendance.”

It comes after former PM Boris said he was going yesterday.

Liz Truss was due to attend the global gathering in Egypt next month, before she was forced to quit as PM.

COP chief Alok Sharma, who was demoted from the Cabinet by Mr Sunak last week, hit out at the new PM for not going to the gathering, where US President Joe Biden and France’s Macron are also expected to go, piling pressure on him to change course.