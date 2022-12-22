Rishi Sunak appoints Historic England chair Sir Laurie Magnus to fill ethics adviser role



Rishi Sunak has appointed a new ethics adviser – ending a six-month vacancy that was left when Lord Geidt quite the role under Boris Johnson earlier this year.Downing Street confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Sir Laurie Magnus, currently chairman of Historic England, has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s new independent adviser on ministers’ interests.Mr Sunak has repeatedly faced questions over the apparent delay in filling the role, after committing to do so in the Tory leadership contest over the summer.In a letter to Sir Laurie, Mr Sunak said the role was a critically “important” one in Government.PARead More“I have sought to identify potential candidates who can demonstrate the critical qualities of integrity and independence, relevant expertise and experience, and an ability to command the trust and confidence of Ministers,” he wrote.“Having discussed the role with you, I am confident that you not only demonstrate these qualities but that you will serve in the role with distinction, in the best traditions of public service.”Sir Laurie will take up the adviser role for a non-renewable five-year term.With a background in financial services and various charities, he is also a former deputy chairman of the National Trust.Since 2013 he has been chairman of English Heritage – a charity that cares for heritage sites across England, including Stonehenge, parts of the Roman-era Hadrian’s Wall, and medieval fortifications including Dover Castle and Tintagel Castle.In a letter to the Prime Minister, Sir Laurie said that an “early priority” would be to scrutinise the declarations of interests by Government ministers.“I will endeavour to discharge the important responsibilities of the role with fairness and integrity, in a manner which inspires the confidence of ministers, Parliament and the public,” he told Mr Sunak.“I see maintaining that confidence as a critically important element of governance in this country. It is an honour to be asked to carry out the role, and a significant responsibility.”Lord Geidt, the previous adviser on ministers’ interests, quit in June and had not been replaced when Mr Johnson announced he was standing down.He became the second ministerial interests adviser to resign during Mr Johnson’s three years in office.Liz Truss, during her brief tenure in Downing Street, had not appointed an ethics adviser.The role has been vacant ever since, with some speculation about whether Downing Street had been unable to find a willing candidate due to the adviser being unable to launch investigations without the Prime Minister’s consent.The lack of an independent adviser was highlighted early in Mr Sunak’s premiership, after the Prime Minister was forced to appoint an “independent” investigator to examine the complaints made against Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, in the absence of a permanent ministerial ethics watchdog.