Rishi Sunak admits he’s ‘concerned’ about Sturgeon’s controversial gender laws after women’s safety concerns

RISHI Sunak today admitted he’s “concerned” by the Scottish Government’s controversial Gender Reform Bill.

The new legislation means anyone aged 16 or over in Scotland can change the sex on their birth certificate needed after a six-month process – simply by signing a legal declaration.

1Rishi Sunak travelled to Scotland yesterday, where he met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for a private dinnerCredit: No 10 Downing Street/ BEEM

Holyrood voted to approve the bill last month after days of debate and heated scenes at the parliament.

Backers hailed the Bill as a major step forward for trans people, arguing it will reduce their torment compared to the current two-year process for ages 18 and over where a medical diagnosis is needed.

But furious critics warn it could lead to predators accessing female-only spaces and are angry about male-bodied people legally becoming women.

This morning the PM confessed to being “concerned” by the legislation, which is due to come into force later this year.

Mr Sunak said: “Obviously this is a very sensitive area and I know there were very robust debates and exchanges on it as the bill was passing in Scotland.

“What I’m concerned about is the impact of the bill across the United Kingdom. As is entirely standard, the UK government would take advice on that.”

Downing Street is currently seeking legal advice about the implications of Scottish gender reforms for the rest of the UK.

Some Tory MPs want Westminster to block the bill from ever coming into force.

This would be a huge step – one which Scottish Nationalists would describe as undemocratic and a cause for independence.

But no decisions on what to do – if anything – have been made by No10 yet.

The PM added: “There may be impacts across the UK that we need to be aware of and understand the impact of them.

“That is what we are doing, and once the government has received final advice it will set out next steps.”

Mr Sunak arrived in Scotland yesterday, where he met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for a private dinner.

This morning the PM and Scottish Government jointly announced the establishment of new freeports in Inverness and Cromarty Firth and Firth of Forth.

The low tariff economic zones are backed up by £52m funding and are expected to bring £10.8 billion of private and public investment to Scotland.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “This is a milestone achievement in the process to deliver Green Freeports for Scotland.

“Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and Forth Green Freeport will support businesses to create high-quality, well-paid new jobs, promote growth and regeneration, and make a significant contribution to achieving our net zero ambitions.”