Rishi promises to end taxpayers paying billions for illegal migrants to stay in pricey hotels in 1st broadcast to nation

RISHI Sunak tonight vowed to end taxpayers coughing up billions of pounds to house illegal immigrants in hotels.

The PM insisted it was “unfair” that British people were paying more than £2billion a year on the bill – and insisted “it will stop”.

1The PM addressed the nation tonight in his first party political broadcast

In an address to the nation in his first party political broadcast, the PM set out how he was tackling the nation’s most pressing issues.

The PM has vowed to make tackling small boats crossings one of his top priorities since getting into No10.

More than 45,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats last year, despite repeated efforts to stamp them out.

Mr Sunak and the Home Secretary will soon bring forward new laws to ensure that anyone who comes to Britain illegally will not be allowed to stay.

Ministers are putting more cash into more agents to tackle illegal immigration and clamp down on the criminal gangs who are facilitating it.

Mr Sunak said in his broadcast to the people: “It’s simply not right that people come here illegally.

“It’s unfair on those who really deserve our help, and above all, it’s unfair on British taxpayers.

“It must stop, and under my Government, it will stop.”

He vowed to end the “appalling situation where taxpayers are paying to keep illegal migrants in hotels”.

He insisted that Britain’s immigration policy must be accompanied by “hard headed, common sense”.

The Sun revealed last month how ministers were worried about evil people-smuggling gangs running Channel operations from Germany due to its soft illegal immigration laws.

The country has become a hub for smuggling bosses with dinghies and speedboats often crossing into France on trucks with German plates.

Cruise ships are also being considered to house people in as Britain runs low on hotel room space.

Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak are working on more plans to clamp down on people coming to the UK illegally

Elsewhere in the address, he promised to tackle NHS waiting lists, which have spiralled since Covid.

Mr Sunak, who hailed his NHS roots as his dad was a doctor and mum worked in a pharmacy, added: “This is personal for me. I am determined number of people on waiting lists falling – and I will not let you down.”

And he admitted that people faced a truly difficult financial situation thanks to spiralling inflation and the huge cost of living crisis.