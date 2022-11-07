Rishi launches lacklustre Sharm offensive as battle of the PMs hits Egypt

Not wanting to be upstaged by Boris Johnson, Sunak went to Cop27 despite having nothing of value to do or say Words no Tory prime minister ever wants to hear: “I’m here in a purely supportive, foot soldier role.” When said by Boris Johnson. He has never knowingly done anything supportive for a colleague unless there’s an upside for him, let alone a deadly rival who only a few weeks ago refused a deal to allow the Convict back into Downing Street.So no wonder Rishi Sunak reconsidered his earlier decision not to travel to Cop27 when he heard that Boris had already secured an all-expenses paid – Boris wouldn’t dream of forking out for himself, natch – trip to Egypt. Rish! just couldn’t take the risk that Johnson would find some way to upstage him. Some world leaders may be so confused at the speed with which the UK churns through prime ministers that they imagine Johnson is still in charge. What goes around, comes around. Continue reading…