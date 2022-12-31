Rise (RISE) Falls 0.45%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Rise (RISE) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Saturday, the Distributed Software Platform has declined 45.34% to $0.0004578669782.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Rise a high volatility rank of 94, placing it in the top 6% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

RISE’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Rise price is well positioned going forward. With support around $0.000222658613407905 and resistance set at $0.000622588259344841. This leaves Rise with room to run before facing selling pressures.

