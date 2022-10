Ripple signed deals for its “On-Demand Liquidity” system with Lemonway, a Paris-based regulated payments provider for online marketplaces, and Swedish money transfer provider Xbaht, which is focused on remittance payments between Sweden and Thailand. RippleNet, the collection of banks and payment providers that have signed on to use Ripple’s blockchain network for international payments, has clocked up payment volume of over $15 billion per annum, the company said in a press release.