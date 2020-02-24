Ripley Woman Connie Stephens Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute over 50 grams of Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Connie Stephens, 43, a Ripley, Tennessee resident, has been sentenced to 168 months imprisonment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute actual methamphetamine. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, beginning in late 2018 until Stephens’ arrest on January 25, 2019, investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and the Dyersburg Police Department investigated multiple individuals transporting and distributing actual methamphetamine to the Western District of Tennessee. Stephens distributed actual methamphetamine to an undercover confidential informant on three separate occasions at a residence in Dyersburg. Stephens obtained different quantities from her supplier, a co-defendant, for distribution.

On January 25, 2019, Stephens distributed 13.5 grams of methamphetamine/ice to a confidential informant (CI). During the transaction, Stephens’s source of supply was present and after Stephens distributed the 13.5 grams of methamphetamine/ice to the CI, the source then sold Stephens an additional 42 grams of methamphetamine/ice.

After the distribution by the source of supply to Stephens, investigators arrested the parties. Found in the source of supply’s backpack was an additional 306.18 grams of methamphetamine/ice and a .45 caliber Hi-Point pistol. Stephens was held responsible for distributing over 150 grams of methamphetamine/ice.

Agents used confidential sources, search warrants and other investigative techniques to dismantle this drug trafficking organization.

On February 21, 2020, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Thomas Anderson sentenced Stephens to 168 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Drug distribution conspiracies are NOT victiPreview (opens in a new tab)mless crimes. Methamphetamine causes significant human pain, loss, and destruction in countless ways, including addiction, injuries, and deaths. Individuals who distribute harmful drugs into our rural communities can no longer hide, and those who choose to engage in such lawlessness will pay the price with a long prison sentence.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jackson Residence Agency Safe Streets Task Force, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Dyersburg Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jerry Kitchen prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE