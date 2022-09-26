Rio Tinto mine employee sexually assaulted in Western Australia

Rio Tinto said that an employee at one of its mines in Western Australia was sexually assaulted and police removed the alleged perpetrator from the site.

The incident comes three months after Australia’s sex discrimination commissioner called for urgent changes in the country’s mining industry.

That came after a state government report found that sexual harassment and assault were rife in the sector.

‘Rio Tinto continues to work closely with the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in relation to its investigation,’ a company spokesperson said yesterday.

Rio said the company will not provide further details due to right to privacy and respect for any legal process.

But the incident has been shared with employees. A report released by Rio in February outlined a culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the mining giant.

It included 21 complaints of actual or attempted rape or sexual assault over the past five years.

Women working at mining sites across the industry have long complained of sexual harassment in the so-called ‘fly in, fly out’ mining camps, which have temporary accommodation set up at remote mines.