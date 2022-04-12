Rimas Sentenced for Receipt of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Newton Man, Anthony Rimas Sentenced to 9 Years for Receipt of Child Sexual Abuse Material

(STL.News) Anthony Rimas, 48, of Newton, was sentenced on Monday to 108 months in federal prison for receipt of child sexual abuse material, United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in October 2020, law enforcement officers with the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (NHICAC) were conducting online investigations into individuals using digital applications that share images of child sexual abuse material. During the investigation, investigators uncovered evidence that Rimas received and possessed images and video files of child sexual abuse materials.

“Those who obtain and view child sexual abuse material are further victimizing the innocent children whose abuse is depicted in these images,” said U.S. Attorney Farley. “To protect young people from exploitation, we will continue to seek substantial penalties for those who commit crimes related to child sexual abuse material. Along with the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and our other law enforcement partners we are working tirelessly to hold these criminals accountable for their unlawful actions.”

Rimas previously pleaded guilty on September 2, 2021. After completion of his prison sentence, Rimas will be under 8 years of supervised release.

This matter was investigated by the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Nashua Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski.

In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

