RIL, banks, IT stocks look attractive for FY23: Yes Securities

As the dollar index peaked and the best of FII flows are yet to come, brokerage YES Securities is bullish on heavyweight stocks like (), banks and IT services.

“Nifty will tend to move to a new high over the next 12 months. India holds a concrete advantage over other markets, and India’s manufacturing will gain from production-linked incentives and global re-shoring,” Yes Securities said.

“India’s resilience to global turbulence is amply manifested in its outperformance. The moderated retail participation in the market (owing to decreased Demat accounts) suggests that the market is not in an overheated zone. In such a scenario, heavyweights like RIL, banks, and IT Services look attractive,” it added.

The brokerage also stated that central banks would pause on rates soon, while governments will boost growth by offering stimuli through infrastructure spending and loan guarantees, among others. It also hints that the RBI will not necessarily raise rates to curb inflation but to match Fed-raising rates. In this regard, the brokerage sees a 0-25 bps hike by RBI to the 6.25-6.50% repo level.

As the Indian market has shown remarkable resilience throughout the past couple of years, Yes Securities is more bullish on equities. During Nifty’s journey to a new high, markets tend to be sector agnostic, however mid and small-caps tend to do much better than the Nifty, it said.

The brokerage expects an increase in Indian household consumption by 46% to Rs 191 trillion by FY26, in comparison to FY22 levels. It is structurally placed on a strong footing, as India has an advantage in terms of higher GDP growth driven by factors such as peaking inflation, strong balance sheet of corporate India, stable property market, etc, it said.

Further, a steady transition towards clean energy and renewables will drive further growth (India’s EV market share has grown from 0.5% in 2018 to 4.7% in 2022), it added.

