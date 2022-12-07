‘Right and important’ that Michelle Mone is investigated, says minister

A cabinet minister has said it is “right and important” for Michelle Mone to be investigated after she appeared to have received millions from the profits of a PPE company that was awarded two government contracts.However, Steve Barclay, the health secretary, could not answer why Lady Mone had not had the Conservative whip removed, saying “matters of the whip are always for the chief whip and that’s a longstanding convention”.He said: “She’s taken a leave of absence from the House of Lords, so she’s not able to go to the House of Lords, and it’s right that these issues are investigated and that’s what the department is doing. That’s what the House of Lords authorities are doing.”On Tuesday, Mone’s spokesperson said she was taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords with immediate effect, “in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her”. On Tuesday evening, Labour won a vote that will force the government to publish some documents underpinning the contracts.The Guardian revealed last month that bank records indicate Mone and her children secretly received £29m originating from the profits of a PPE business that was awarded large government contractsIn addition, a second company that Mone lobbied ministers over in an attempt to secure government Covid contracts was a secret entity of her husband’s family office, the Guardian also reported.It comes as a donor who recently defected to Labour said the Conservative party’s response to the allegations about Mone had only strengthened his determination to help oust them from office.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.Gareth Quarry, a businessman who recently gave Labour £50,000said he planned to increase that sum in the coming months, saying the Tories had trashed their reputation and that of the country.