RIDOH – Reopen Scarborough State Beach South

RIDOH Recommends Reopening Scarborough State Beach South for Swimming

PROVIDENCE, RI (STL.News) The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Scarborough State Beach South for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.  Scarborough State Beach North remains open.

RIDOH will monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season.  As a result, the status of a beach may change as new data become available.  The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line +1 401-222-2751.

