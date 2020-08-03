Richmond Virginia, Dawson Road Double Shooting, Death Investigation

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) At approximately 1:35 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Dawson Road for the report of a shooting. Once police arrived, they found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The first was unresponsive and pronounced at the scene. The second was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating this death investigation and shooting. The Forensics Unit collected evidence and Second Precinct leadership and Command Staff through the Chief of Police responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

