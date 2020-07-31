Richmond Police Sought Suspects in Riot Vandalism

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the individuals who are suspects in a vandalism that occurred during riots over the weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, a brick was thrown into a business in the 300 block of West Franklin Street. An additional suspect then kicked the glass window. Detectives believe the individuals were involved in the rioting.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Detective Sgt. C. Baldwin at (804) 646-4656 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

