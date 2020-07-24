Richmond Police Sought Suspect in Several Commercial Robberies

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the suspect in the attached photos who is believed to be linked to several commercial robberies that occurred in the city.

Since June 22, an unknown male has stolen cash and cigarettes from multiple businesses in Richmond’s south side. In one incident, a firearm was displayed.

The incidents include:

On June 22 and July 14 and at the 7-Eleven in the 6200 block of Jahnke Road

5:37 p.m. on June 24 at the Family Dollar in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road

4:45 a.m. on July 15 at the Valero in the 6200 block of Midlothian Turnpike

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

