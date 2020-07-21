Richmond Police Sought Suspect in Hit and Run

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police need the public’s help to identify the suspect in the hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Friday, July 17 at Belvidere and Broad Streets.

The pedestrian was hit shortly after midnight on Friday and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white four-door sedan with damage to front passenger side fender, including a missing headlight and hood. The hubcap may be missing from the front passenger side tire. A photo of a vehicle with a similar make and model to the suspect’s vehicle is included with this advisory.

Anyone with information to assist in this hit-and-run investigation is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE